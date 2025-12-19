2-82 Field Artillery Regiment conduct Table 11-12 Live fire qualifications 2025 Highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, fire a U.S. Army M109A7 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer during their Table 11 qualifications in Adazi, Latvia, on Dec. 18, 2025. The 2-82nd Field Artillery Regiment conducted live-fire Table 11 and Table 12 qualifications designed to train and certify both the command and fire direction center alongside gun crews. These qualifications ensure crews can communicate effectively, calculate firing data accurately, and deliver precise fires as a cohesive team—supporting NATO partners by strengthening interoperability, enhancing war-fighting capabilities. ( U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia )