Day 2 Best by Test in Adazi, Latvia 2025

U.S. Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division, participate on day 2 of the Best by Test Competition in Adazi, Latvia, on Dec. 16, 2025. The Best by Test is designed to evaluate soldiers across all military occupational specialties and test them on their individual soldier tasks to determine who is ready to compete for their unit at the next level. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)