(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day 2 Best by Test in Adazi, Latvia 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    12.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division, participate on day 2 of the Best by Test Competition in Adazi, Latvia, on Dec. 16, 2025. The Best by Test is designed to evaluate soldiers across all military occupational specialties and test them on their individual soldier tasks to determine who is ready to compete for their unit at the next level. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991673
    VIRIN: 251216-Z-CL916-1002
    PIN: 251216-B
    Filename: DOD_111459055
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: ADAZI, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day 2 Best by Test in Adazi, Latvia 2025, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video