(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Quesada Kaleb Best by Test 2025 Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    12.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Kaleb Quesada, a Fire Control Officer with the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division, explains the purpose of the Best by Test Competition in Adazi, Latvia, on Dec. 16, 2025. The Best by Test is designed to assess soldiers across all military occupation specialties and test them on their individual soldier tasks to determine who is ready to compete for their unit at the next level. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 11:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 991672
    VIRIN: 251216-Z-CL916-1001
    PIN: 251216-A
    Filename: DOD_111459054
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: ADAZI, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Quesada Kaleb Best by Test 2025 Interview, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    2-82 Field Artillery Regiment
    100thMPAD
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    Bestbytest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video