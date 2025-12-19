U.S. Soldiers Compete in Day One of the Best by Test at Adazi, Latvia 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division, compete in the Best by Test Competition in Adazi, Latvia, on Dec. 15, 2025. Day one consisted of a Live Fire portion, followed by a stress shoot designed to test the soldiers' shooting abilities under physically demanding conditions. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)