U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division, compete in the Best by Test Competition in Adazi, Latvia, on Dec. 15, 2025. Day one consisted of a Live Fire portion, followed by a stress shoot designed to test the soldiers' shooting abilities under physically demanding conditions. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2025 11:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991670
|VIRIN:
|251215-Z-CL916-1002
|PIN:
|251215-B
|Filename:
|DOD_111459025
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Soldiers Compete in Day One of the Best by Test at Adazi, Latvia 2025, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.