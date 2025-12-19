U.S. Army Sgt. Camryn Shupryt from 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division, explains her performance during the 1st day of the Best By Test Competition in Adazi, Latvia, on Dec. 15, 2025. Day one consisted of a Live Fire portion, followed by a stress shoot designed to test the soldiers' shooting abilities under physically demanding conditions. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2025 11:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|991669
|VIRIN:
|251215-Z-CL916-1001
|PIN:
|251215-A
|Filename:
|DOD_111459017
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. Camryn Shupryt 2025 Best by Test Interview, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.