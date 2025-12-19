(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sgt. Camryn Shupryt 2025 Best by Test Interview

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    12.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Camryn Shupryt from 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division, explains her performance during the 1st day of the Best By Test Competition in Adazi, Latvia, on Dec. 15, 2025. Day one consisted of a Live Fire portion, followed by a stress shoot designed to test the soldiers' shooting abilities under physically demanding conditions. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 11:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 991669
    VIRIN: 251215-Z-CL916-1001
    PIN: 251215-A
    Filename: DOD_111459017
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: ADAZI, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Camryn Shupryt 2025 Best by Test Interview, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUROPE
    2-82
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    NATO

