    22nd MEU(SOC) | LCAC Operations Aboard USS San Antonio

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brett Norman 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), and U.S. Sailors with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17), conduct landing craft, air cushion operations, aboard the San Antonio, while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 6, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 10:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991666
    VIRIN: 251206-M-QB913-1001
    Filename: DOD_111458868
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    LCAC
    USS San Antonio
    22nd MEU(SOC)
    22nd MEU
    CaribOps
    IWO ARG - 22 MEU (SOC)

