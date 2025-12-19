(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU(SOC) | LAR Marines Conduct Dry Fire Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO

    12.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brett Norman 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct speed reload drills during dry-fire training, aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17), while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 3, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991665
    VIRIN: 251203-M-QB913-1002
    Filename: DOD_111458834
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | LAR Marines Conduct Dry Fire Training, by SSgt Brett Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAR
    Speed Reload
    22nd MEU(SOC)
    22nd MEU
    CaribOps
    IWO ARG - 22d MEU(SOC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video