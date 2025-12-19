U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct speed reload drills during dry-fire training, aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17), while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 3, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2025 10:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991665
|VIRIN:
|251203-M-QB913-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111458834
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | LAR Marines Conduct Dry Fire Training, by SSgt Brett Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
