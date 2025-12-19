U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett strengthens partnerships with partner countries in the Pacific

U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to the national security cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) conduct a patrol in Oceania, enhancing the Coast Guard's presence in the Pacific. During this patrol, which spanned from Jan. 14 to April 1, 2025, the crew conducted bilateral maritime law enforcement operations and held key leader engagements with partners in Tuvalu, New Zealand, Australia and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 21:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991660
|VIRIN:
|251224-G-PA286-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111458711
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
