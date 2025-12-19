(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett strengthens partnerships with partner countries in the Pacific

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to the national security cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) conduct a patrol in Oceania, enhancing the Coast Guard's presence in the Pacific. During this patrol, which spanned from Jan. 14 to April 1, 2025, the crew conducted bilateral maritime law enforcement operations and held key leader engagements with partners in Tuvalu, New Zealand, Australia and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 21:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991660
    VIRIN: 251224-G-PA286-1001
    Filename: DOD_111458711
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

