(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MG Michael Simmering - KOTA - TV (ABC)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2025

    Courtesy Video

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    MG Michael Simmering talks to a reporter from KOTA - TV (ABC), Grand Rapids, SD about the 2025 NORAD Tracks Santa event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 14:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 991641
    Filename: DOD_111458617
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Michael Simmering - KOTA - TV (ABC), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video