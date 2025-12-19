22nd MEU(SOC) | Flight Operations aboard the USS Fort Lauderdale

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conducts flight operations on San Antonio-class transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 17, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 14:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991632
|VIRIN:
|251117-M-VB488-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111458604
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
