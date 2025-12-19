(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard Soldiers Share Holiday Messages in Washington, D.C.

    UNITED STATES

    12.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alex Cano 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from multiple states gather in Washington, D.C., to deliver holiday messages, Dec. 23, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, working with law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alex Cano)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 12:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 991627
    VIRIN: 251224-A-SK939-6968
    Filename: DOD_111458572
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Soldiers Share Holiday Messages in Washington, D.C., by SGT Alex Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season

