U.S. Marines with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) and Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), observe the operating area during a strait transit while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 18, 2025.U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 14:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991626
|VIRIN:
|251118-M-VB488-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111458570
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | USS Fort Lauderdale Conducts a Strait Transit, by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.