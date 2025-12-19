(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU(SOC) | USS Fort Lauderdale Conducts a Strait Transit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    11.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) and Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), observe the operating area during a strait transit while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 18, 2025.U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991626
    VIRIN: 251118-M-VB488-1001
    Filename: DOD_111458570
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | USS Fort Lauderdale Conducts a Strait Transit, by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22d MEU, USMC, SOUTHCOM, CaribOps, IWOARG – 22nd MEU(SOC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video