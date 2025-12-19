(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force - District of Columbia holiday greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    A Soldier with the Louisiana National Guard holds a sign reading “Happy Holidays from JTF-DC” during a holiday celebration for the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission at the DC Armory in Washington, D.C., Dec. 23, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical support to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991617
    VIRIN: 251223-Z-EB151-1001
    Filename: DOD_111458535
    Length: 00:00:02
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force - District of Columbia holiday greeting, by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video