A Soldier with the Louisiana National Guard holds a sign reading “Happy Holidays from JTF-DC” during a holiday celebration for the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission at the DC Armory in Washington, D.C., Dec. 23, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical support to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 11:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991617
|VIRIN:
|251223-Z-EB151-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111458535
|Length:
|00:00:02
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force - District of Columbia holiday greeting, by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
