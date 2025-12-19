Joint Task Force - District of Columbia holiday greeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991613" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Soldier with the Louisiana National Guard holds a sign reading “Happy Holidays from JTF-DC” during a holiday celebration for the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission at the DC Armory in Washington, D.C., Dec. 23, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical support to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)