    Sailors and Marines Reunite With Families (slow motion)

    UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    This b-roll package features a Sailor and a Marine reuniting with their families during the holiday season. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 06:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991596
    VIRIN: 251223-N-RT381-1002
    Filename: DOD_111458419
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors and Marines Reunite With Families (slow motion), by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    family

