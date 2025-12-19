This b-roll package features a Sailor and a Marine reuniting with their families during the holiday season. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 06:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991596
|VIRIN:
|251223-N-RT381-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111458419
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors and Marines Reunite With Families (slow motion), by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.