    16th Sustainment Brigade Official Holiday Message 25'

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.10.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams and Sgt. Gerald Hill

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    The 16th Sustainment Brigade command team, Col. Christopher Richardson and Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy C. Ingram, send warm holiday wishes to the Soldiers, Families and Friends of the Knights Brigade.

    (U.S. Army video by: 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams and Sgt. Gerald Hill)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 05:28
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 991593
    VIRIN: 251210-A-FA699-9156
    Filename: DOD_111458407
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: EAST SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Hometown: GUNTERSVILLE, ALABAMA, US

