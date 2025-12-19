The 16th Sustainment Brigade command team, Col. Christopher Richardson and Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy C. Ingram, send warm holiday wishes to the Soldiers, Families and Friends of the Knights Brigade.
(U.S. Army video by: 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams and Sgt. Gerald Hill)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 05:28
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|991593
|VIRIN:
|251210-A-FA699-9156
|Filename:
|DOD_111458407
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|EAST SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Hometown:
|GUNTERSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade Official Holiday Message 25', by 1LT Nahjier Williams and SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.