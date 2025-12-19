U.S. Navy Sailors treat a simulated casualty during a simulated casualty drill aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), flagship of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, Dec. 4, 2025, while conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations. Marines and Sailors conducted drills to enhance tactical and technical acumen of emergency services in support of the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 02:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991584
|VIRIN:
|251204-M-MH864-2116
|Filename:
|DOD_111458353
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU | U.S. Navy Sailors conduct a Cherrypicker Drill aboard the USS Tripoli, by LCpl Victor Gurrola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.