Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger offshore Kauai

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point medevacs a 61-year-old passenger from the Pacific World, a Japan-based cruise ship, 92 miles offshore Kauai. The crew transported the woman to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu to receive medical treatment for septic shock. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 19:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991579
|VIRIN:
|251223-G-G0214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111458310
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
