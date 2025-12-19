(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger offshore Kauai

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point medevacs a 61-year-old passenger from the Pacific World, a Japan-based cruise ship, 92 miles offshore Kauai. The crew transported the woman to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu to receive medical treatment for septic shock. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 19:39
    hoist
    MH65
    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)
    helicopter
    Hawaii
    Cruise Ship

