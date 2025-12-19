U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joseph White III, a course instructor for Commercial Satellite Communication Operator Course, Communications Training Course 2, speaks about the CSOC at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 18, 2025. The purpose of CSOC is to provide knowledge and hands on training with commercial off-the-shelf communication equipment to modernize communication efforts in accordance with Force Design. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 19:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|991576
|VIRIN:
|251218-M-UE056-1001
|PIN:
|123456-A
|Filename:
|DOD_111458273
|Length:
|00:10:42
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GySgt Joseph White Interview: Commercial Satellite Communication Operator Course, by Sgt Makayla Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.