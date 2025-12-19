(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marine Corps Satellite Transmissions System Operators Test-Out on Various Satellite Communication Systems

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rafael BrambilaPelayo 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines from around II Marine Expeditionary Force set up communications terminals during a Commercial Satellite Communication Operator Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Dec. 16, 2025. The purpose of CSOC is to provide knowledge and hands on training with commercial off-the-shelf communication equipment to modernize communication efforts in accordance with Force Design. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rafael Brambi-Pelayo)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 19:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991575
    VIRIN: 251223-M-GH793-2001
    Filename: DOD_111458272
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Signal School
    data communications
    satellite terminal
    USMCNews
    C4 Modernization
    CSOC

