U.S. Marine Corps Satellite Transmissions System Operators Test-Out on Various Satellite Communication Systems

U.S. Marines from around II Marine Expeditionary Force set up communications terminals during a Commercial Satellite Communication Operator Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Dec. 16, 2025. The purpose of CSOC is to provide knowledge and hands on training with commercial off-the-shelf communication equipment to modernize communication efforts in accordance with Force Design. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rafael Brambi-Pelayo)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 19:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991575
|VIRIN:
|251223-M-GH793-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111458272
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
