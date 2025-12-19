Lance Cpl. Warren Saunders Interview: Commercial Satellite Communication Operator Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Warren Saunders, a satellite transmissions system operator with 8th Communication Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, II MEF, speaks about the Commercial Satellite Communication Operator Course. at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 18, 2025. The purpose of CSOC is to provide knowledge and hands on training with commercial off-the-shelf communication equipment to modernize communication efforts in accordance with Force Design. Warren is a native of Delaware. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri)