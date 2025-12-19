(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lance Cpl. Warren Saunders Interview: Commercial Satellite Communication Operator Course

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Warren Saunders, a satellite transmissions system operator with 8th Communication Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, II MEF, speaks about the Commercial Satellite Communication Operator Course. at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 18, 2025. The purpose of CSOC is to provide knowledge and hands on training with commercial off-the-shelf communication equipment to modernize communication efforts in accordance with Force Design. Warren is a native of Delaware. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 19:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 991574
    VIRIN: 251218-M-GD991-3001
    PIN: GD991AL
    Filename: DOD_111458271
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operational readiness
    SATCOM
    Signal School
    USMCNews
    C4 Modernization
    Data Communication

