Lance Cpl. Jamari Yates Interview: Commercial Satellite Communication Operator Course

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jamari Yates, a satellite transmissions system operator with Marine Wing Communications Squadron 28, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks about the Commercial Satellite Communication Operator Course. at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 18, 2025. The purpose of CSOC is to provide knowledge and hands on training with commercial off-the-shelf communication equipment to modernize communication efforts in accordance with Force Design. Yates is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 19:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|991571
|VIRIN:
|251218-M-GD991-1001
|PIN:
|GD991AL
|Filename:
|DOD_111458268
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
