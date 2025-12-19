Navy Region Hawaii highlights some of its most important stories of 2025. With an area of responsibility that extends across 34,000 acres of land and water, Navy Region Hawaii serves as the Hawaii regional coordinator for more than 40,000 military and government service personnel working at more than 270 shore-based commands located on Oahu and Kauai. Overseeing all shore-based Navy personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 16:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|991568
|VIRIN:
|251223-N-KN989-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111458099
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CNRH 2025 Year in Review, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.