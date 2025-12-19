CNRH 2025 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Navy Region Hawaii highlights some of its most important stories of 2025. With an area of responsibility that extends across 34,000 acres of land and water, Navy Region Hawaii serves as the Hawaii regional coordinator for more than 40,000 military and government service personnel working at more than 270 shore-based commands located on Oahu and Kauai. Overseeing all shore-based Navy personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)