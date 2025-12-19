(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNRH 2025 Year in Review

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Navy Region Hawaii highlights some of its most important stories of 2025. With an area of responsibility that extends across 34,000 acres of land and water, Navy Region Hawaii serves as the Hawaii regional coordinator for more than 40,000 military and government service personnel working at more than 270 shore-based commands located on Oahu and Kauai. Overseeing all shore-based Navy personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 16:40
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Year in Review
    CNRH
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Pearl Harbor
    Hawaii
    Navy Region Hawaii

