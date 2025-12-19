U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from multiple states gather in Washington, D.C., to deliver holiday messages, Dec. 23, 2025. About 2,700 National Guard members are working with law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alex Cano)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 16:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991567
|VIRIN:
|251223-A-SK939-6259
|Filename:
|DOD_111458069
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard Soldiers Share Holiday Messages in Washington, D.C., by SGT Alex Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.