Team Fairchild completes readiness inspection 2025

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Samantha Thorn 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 92nd and 141st Air Refueling Wings complete a readiness inspection at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 12-17, 2025. Air Mobility Command's Inspector General team evaluated the 92nd and 141st ARWs' capabilities to generate and provide, when directed, specially trained and equipped KC-135 Stratotanker aircrews to conduct critical air refueling of U.S. Strategic Command-assigned nuclear-capable bombers and nuclear command, control and communication aircraft. These inspections validate that Team Fairchild’s Airmen are always postured and ready with a credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Samantha Thorn)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 14:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991558
    VIRIN: 251223-F-AV319-1002
    Filename: DOD_111457803
    Length: 00:07:32
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    TAGS

    readiness
    lethality
    NORI
    Alert Aircrew
    fuel aircraft

