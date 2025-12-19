Team Fairchild completes readiness inspection 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 92nd and 141st Air Refueling Wings complete a readiness inspection at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 12-17, 2025. Air Mobility Command's Inspector General team evaluated the 92nd and 141st ARWs' capabilities to generate and provide, when directed, specially trained and equipped KC-135 Stratotanker aircrews to conduct critical air refueling of U.S. Strategic Command-assigned nuclear-capable bombers and nuclear command, control and communication aircraft. These inspections validate that Team Fairchild’s Airmen are always postured and ready with a credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Samantha Thorn)