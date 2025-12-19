(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holiday season message from the 49th Wing command team

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez and Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, deliver a holiday greeting at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 5, 2025. The annual holiday message from the 49th Wing command team is aimed at sending best wishes and thoughts about the year to Team Holloman members at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez and Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 14:01
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Holiday season
    Holiday message
    49th Wing

