Holiday season message from the 49th Wing command team

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, deliver a holiday greeting at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 5, 2025. The annual holiday message from the 49th Wing command team is aimed at sending best wishes and thoughts about the year to Team Holloman members at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez and Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)