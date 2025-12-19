U.S. Navy Physical Readiness Test Ensures Sailors are Mission-Ready

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991553" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen, the assistant command fitness leader for Navy Region Hawaii explains the importance of the Navy Physical Readiness Test (PRT), which is conducted twice per year for all active-duty and reserve Sailors as well as recruits at boot camp. The PRT includes pushups, the forearm plank and a 1.5-mile timed run. The alternate cardio options to the 1.5-mile outdoor run/walk include the following: a timed 500-yard swim, a 12-minute stationary cycle or a 1.5-mile run/walk on a treadmill. PRT evaluates Sailors' upper body strength, core strength and cardiovascular endurance, ensuring that Sailors maintain peak physical capacity and are mission-ready. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii oversees the shore-based operations, quality of life programs, and environmental stewardship in support of the United States Navy's mission in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Kyler Hood)