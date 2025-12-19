(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Navy Physical Readiness Test Ensures Sailors are Mission-Ready

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Video by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen, the assistant command fitness leader for Navy Region Hawaii explains the importance of the Navy Physical Readiness Test (PRT), which is conducted twice per year for all active-duty and reserve Sailors as well as recruits at boot camp. The PRT includes pushups, the forearm plank and a 1.5-mile timed run. The alternate cardio options to the 1.5-mile outdoor run/walk include the following: a timed 500-yard swim, a 12-minute stationary cycle or a 1.5-mile run/walk on a treadmill. PRT evaluates Sailors' upper body strength, core strength and cardiovascular endurance, ensuring that Sailors maintain peak physical capacity and are mission-ready. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii oversees the shore-based operations, quality of life programs, and environmental stewardship in support of the United States Navy's mission in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Kyler Hood)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 13:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991553
    VIRIN: 251223-O-RD674-5118
    Filename: DOD_111457763
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Physical Readiness Test Ensures Sailors are Mission-Ready, by Kyler Hood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Physical Readiness Assessment
    Navy physical fitness
    PRT
    Physical training

