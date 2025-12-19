(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    16th EAS conducts a cargo mission within CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.03.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conduct cargo operations on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 24, 2025. The 16th EAS directly supports the CENTCOM mission through cargo operations across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 13:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991549
    VIRIN: 251204-F-OE100-7001
    Filename: DOD_111457661
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th EAS conducts a cargo mission within CENTCOM, by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera (COMCAM)
    USCENTCOM
    C-17 GLOBEMASTER III CARGO AIRCRAFT
    16th EAS

