U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Kuhn, director of emergency services, chief of police, Provost Marshal Office, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, discusses his role in the Vicenza military community and highlights a "Coffee with Cops," event taking place at the Golden Lion, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy at 08:30 a.m., Jan. 13, 2026, during a radio interview on FM 105.3 American Forces Network Vizenza, the Eagle, Dec. 23, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)
[Music licensed through Envato Elements, “Crime Drama Detective Series” by VICTORMUSIC https://elements.envato.com/crime-drama-detective-series-NBRMRMQ]
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 12:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|991544
|VIRIN:
|251223-A-PI656-4054
|Filename:
|DOD_111457617
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview: US Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Kuhn discusses coffee with cop event [Social Media 9:16], by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
