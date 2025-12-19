(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: US Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Kuhn discusses coffee with cop event [Social Media 9:16]

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Kuhn, director of emergency services, chief of police, Provost Marshal Office, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, discusses his role in the Vicenza military community and highlights a "Coffee with Cops," event taking place at the Golden Lion, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy at 08:30 a.m., Jan. 13, 2026, during a radio interview on FM 105.3 American Forces Network Vizenza, the Eagle, Dec. 23, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)

    [Music licensed through Envato Elements, “Crime Drama Detective Series” by VICTORMUSIC https://elements.envato.com/crime-drama-detective-series-NBRMRMQ]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 12:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 991544
    VIRIN: 251223-A-PI656-4054
    Filename: DOD_111457617
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: US Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Kuhn discusses coffee with cop event [Social Media 9:16], by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video