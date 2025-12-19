(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Reactors 2025 Holiday Message

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Caledon Rabbipal 

    U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

    Director, Naval Reactors Adm. Bill Houston and Colleen Houston send holiday greetings to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program enterprise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 11:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 991533
    VIRIN: 251216-N-MW694-1001
    Filename: DOD_111457330
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Reactors 2025 Holiday Message, by PO1 Caledon Rabbipal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holiday
    Nuclear Navy
    Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program
    Naval Reactors
    holiday 2025

