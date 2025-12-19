(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Corps Base Quantico Holiday Shoutouts

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dean Gurule 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marines with Security Battalion, Marine Corps Base Quantico, spread their holiday messages on MCBQ, Virginia, Dec. 23, 2025. The holiday message intends to spread glee across the base during this holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dean Gurule)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 11:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 991532
    VIRIN: 251223-M-HA226-2001
    Filename: DOD_111457324
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico Holiday Shoutouts, by Sgt Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season

