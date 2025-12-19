A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts an air refueling mission for an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 29, 2025. The KC-135’s extended flight time and its aircrew’s night vision capabilities allows it to refuel multiple aircraft any time of the day or night, while the A-10C platform supports a range of kinetic operations as needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 10:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991527
|VIRIN:
|251129-F-OE100-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111457263
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 74th EARS conducts an air refueling mission within CENTCOM, by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
