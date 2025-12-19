(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 National Guard Year in Review: Homeland

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    On any given day in 2025, roughly 13,000 National Guard members were on duty protecting our homeland, responding to natural disasters, conducting security operations, completing search and rescue missions, and assisting civil authorities. When America needed them the most, Guard Soldiers and Airmen left their homes and families at a moment’s notice, supporting local, state, and federal partners across the homeland. These missions highlight the National Guard’s unique dual-role mission—protecting the homeland while remaining ready to serve worldwide. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck) EMBARGOED UNTIL: Dec. 30, 11:00 AM ET

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 10:29
    TAGS

    Homeland Defense
    Homeland Emergency Response
    National Guard;
    homeland
    NG Year in Review 2025

