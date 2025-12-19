2025 National Guard Year in Review: Homeland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On any given day in 2025, roughly 13,000 National Guard members were on duty protecting our homeland, responding to natural disasters, conducting security operations, completing search and rescue missions, and assisting civil authorities. When America needed them the most, Guard Soldiers and Airmen left their homes and families at a moment’s notice, supporting local, state, and federal partners across the homeland. These missions highlight the National Guard’s unique dual-role mission—protecting the homeland while remaining ready to serve worldwide. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck) EMBARGOED UNTIL: Dec. 30, 11:00 AM ET