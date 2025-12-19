Master Sgt Manning

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel King 

    Mobilization Support Brigade

    Master Sgt Krysta Manning with the Mobilization Support Brigade sends a holiday greeting to family from Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025. The holiday season is a time for service members to connect with loved ones back home. (U.S. Army video by SFC Nathaniel King)

