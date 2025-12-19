(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 National Guard Year in Review: Partnerships

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen strengthened partnerships with over two dozen first responder and partner agencies throughout 2025, supporting local communities, collaborating with federal and state agencies, and training alongside allied and partner nations. Through the State Partnership Program, the Guard expanded existing relationships and established 10 new partnerships, building shared capacity, enhancing collective readiness, and advancing U.S. national security across 116 partner nations worldwide. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman) EMBARGOED UNTIL: Dec. 29, 11:00 AM ET

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 09:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991511
    VIRIN: 251219-A-AW306-5525
    Filename: DOD_111457150
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program (SPP)
    National Guard
    partnership
    NG Year in Review 2025

