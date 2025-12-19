2025 National Guard Year in Review: Partnerships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Guard Soldiers and Airmen strengthened partnerships with over two dozen first responder and partner agencies throughout 2025, supporting local communities, collaborating with federal and state agencies, and training alongside allied and partner nations. Through the State Partnership Program, the Guard expanded existing relationships and established 10 new partnerships, building shared capacity, enhancing collective readiness, and advancing U.S. national security across 116 partner nations worldwide. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman) EMBARGOED UNTIL: Dec. 29, 11:00 AM ET