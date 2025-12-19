Holiday Greetings from the 7th Reconnaissance Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



251222-N-WF272-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 22, 2025) U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Dunn, commander, U.S. Air Force 7th Reconnaissance Squadron, wishes a safe and happy holiday season to service members and their families stationed overseas. The 7th Reconnaissance Squadron provides 24/7 global intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for U.S. and allied operations, extending vital support across Europe, Africa, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)