251222-N-WF272-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 22, 2025) U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Dunn, commander, U.S. Air Force 7th Reconnaissance Squadron, wishes a safe and happy holiday season to service members and their families stationed overseas. The 7th Reconnaissance Squadron provides 24/7 global intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for U.S. and allied operations, extending vital support across Europe, Africa, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 08:48
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|991505
|VIRIN:
|251222-N-WF272-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111457135
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holiday Greetings from the 7th Reconnaissance Squadron, by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
