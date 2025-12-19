(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holiday Greetings from the 7th Reconnaissance Squadron

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    12.21.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan    

    AFN Sigonella

    251222-N-WF272-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 22, 2025) U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Dunn, commander, U.S. Air Force 7th Reconnaissance Squadron, wishes a safe and happy holiday season to service members and their families stationed overseas. The 7th Reconnaissance Squadron provides 24/7 global intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for U.S. and allied operations, extending vital support across Europe, Africa, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 08:48
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 991505
    VIRIN: 251222-N-WF272-1001
    Filename: DOD_111457135
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Holiday Greetings from the 7th Reconnaissance Squadron, by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    holiday season
    holiday greetings
    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    holiday greeting
    7RS

