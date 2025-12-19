(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSAF and CMSAF visit 332 AEW for the holidays

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.21.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe visit the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 22, 2025. The visit offered a chance for the senior leaders to tour the installation and express their appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices made by Airmen far from home. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 08:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991504
    VIRIN: 251222-F-UX118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111457134
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit 332 AEW for the holidays, by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, CSAF, CMSAF, HOLIDAYS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video