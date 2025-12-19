CSAF and CMSAF visit 332 AEW for the holidays

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe visit the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 22, 2025. The visit offered a chance for the senior leaders to tour the installation and express their appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices made by Airmen far from home. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)