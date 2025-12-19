U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe visit the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 22, 2025. The visit offered a chance for the senior leaders to tour the installation and express their appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices made by Airmen far from home. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 08:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991504
|VIRIN:
|251222-F-UX118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111457134
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit 332 AEW for the holidays, by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.