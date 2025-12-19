75th Field Artillery Brigade 2025 Recap Video

The 75th Field Artillery Brigade is the largest field artillery brigade in the U.S. Army. The 75th Field Artillery Brigade trains and prepares for combat; on order deploys to any area of operations to plan, synchronize, and execute combined joint and multinational fires; and integrates surface to surface fires in support of unified land operations. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas)
|12.19.2025
|12.23.2025 08:12
|Video Productions
|991499
|251219-A-WX026-2755
|DOD_111457096
|00:01:10
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|0
|0
