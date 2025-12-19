(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    75th Field Artillery Brigade 2025 Recap Video

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    The 75th Field Artillery Brigade is the largest field artillery brigade in the U.S. Army. The 75th Field Artillery Brigade trains and prepares for combat; on order deploys to any area of operations to plan, synchronize, and execute combined joint and multinational fires; and integrates surface to surface fires in support of unified land operations. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 08:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991499
    VIRIN: 251219-A-WX026-2755
    Filename: DOD_111457096
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Field Artillery Brigade 2025 Recap Video, by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Video Package
    75th Field Artillery Brigade
    75th FA BDE
    III Armored Corps

