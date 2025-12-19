(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

    ROMANIA

    12.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Terron Williams 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 214th Military Police Detachment, 468th Engineer Fire Fighter Unit, and Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a simulated medical evacuation training exercise on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 23, 2025. This training refined multinational standard operating procedures and ensured cohesion between all elements in the event of a real-life training accident. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Terron Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 08:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991498
    VIRIN: 251223-A-PO032-9668
    Filename: DOD_111457078
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

