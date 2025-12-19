U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 214th Military Police Detachment, 468th Engineer Fire Fighter Unit, and Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a simulated medical evacuation training exercise on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 23, 2025. This training refined multinational standard operating procedures and ensured cohesion between all elements in the event of a real-life training accident. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Terron Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 08:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991498
|VIRIN:
|251223-A-PO032-9668
|Filename:
|DOD_111457078
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, by SGT Terron Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
