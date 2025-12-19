Airmen assigned to the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing receive care packages donated by Operation Gratitude within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 3, 2025. The non-profit organization Operation Gratitude donated more than 1,800 care packages to deployed service members in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 05:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991484
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-KM205-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111456941
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Gratitude sends holiday cheer to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.