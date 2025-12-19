Operation Gratitude sends holiday cheer to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Airmen assigned to the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing receive care packages donated by Operation Gratitude within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 3, 2025. The non-profit organization Operation Gratitude donated more than 1,800 care packages to deployed service members in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 05:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991484
    VIRIN: 251212-F-KM205-1001
    Filename: DOD_111456941
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    AFCENT
    Operation Gratitude
    332 Air Expeditionary Wing
    Morale
    CENTCOM

