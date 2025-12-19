(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sergeant Andrell Banks: 2025 Hometown Holiday Greeting

    POLAND

    12.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Benjamin Hale 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt Andrell Banks, assigned to Division Field Artillery, 3rd Infantry Division, 3rd ID, gives a holiday shout-out to her friends and family back home, on December 19, 2025, in Torun, Poland. 3rd ID is currently deployed to Poland and other eastern European countries as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which serves to assist in training and strengthening ties with NATO allies. (US Army video by Spc. Benjamin Hale)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 09:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 991479
    VIRIN: 251219-A-GJ082-4720
    Filename: DOD_111456878
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: PL

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    GenericHolidaySeason2025
    U.S. Army, 3rd ID, ROTM, Rock of the Marne, Divarty

