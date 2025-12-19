Sergeant Andrell Banks: 2025 Hometown Holiday Greeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991479" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt Andrell Banks, assigned to Division Field Artillery, 3rd Infantry Division, 3rd ID, gives a holiday shout-out to her friends and family back home, on December 19, 2025, in Torun, Poland. 3rd ID is currently deployed to Poland and other eastern European countries as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which serves to assist in training and strengthening ties with NATO allies. (US Army video by Spc. Benjamin Hale)