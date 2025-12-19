U.S. Army Cpl. Fernando Villa, assigned to Division Field Artillery, 3rd Infantry Division, 3rd ID, gives a holiday shout-out to his family back home, on December 19, 2025, in Torun, Poland. 3rd ID is currently deployed to Poland and other eastern European countries as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which serves to assist in training and strengthening ties with NATO allies. (US Army video by Spc. Benjamin Hale)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 09:38
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|991477
|VIRIN:
|251219-A-GJ082-1415
|Filename:
|DOD_111456857
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|PL
|Hometown:
|TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corporal Fernando Villa: 2025 Hometown Holiday Greeting, by SPC Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.