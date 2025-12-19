(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corporal Fernando Villa: 2025 Hometown Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    12.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Benjamin Hale 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Cpl. Fernando Villa, assigned to Division Field Artillery, 3rd Infantry Division, 3rd ID, gives a holiday shout-out to his family back home, on December 19, 2025, in Torun, Poland. 3rd ID is currently deployed to Poland and other eastern European countries as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which serves to assist in training and strengthening ties with NATO allies. (US Army video by Spc. Benjamin Hale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 09:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 991477
    VIRIN: 251219-A-GJ082-1415
    Filename: DOD_111456857
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: PL
    Hometown: TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corporal Fernando Villa: 2025 Hometown Holiday Greeting, by SPC Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    U.S. Army, 3rd ID, ROTM, Rock of the Marne, Divarty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media