    332nd ECES EM teaches Alarm Condition postures

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Scott Logan, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, explains procedures for escalating alarm conditions in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 18, 2025. Understanding the correct procedures during alarm conditions is crucial for safety at deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 332 AEW, 332 ECES

