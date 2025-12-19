U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Scott Logan, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, explains procedures for escalating alarm conditions in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 18, 2025. Understanding the correct procedures during alarm conditions is crucial for safety at deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 01:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991476
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-UX118-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111456822
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 332nd ECES EM teaches Alarm Condition postures, by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
