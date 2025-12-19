Santa Claus greets Airmen during a holiday morale event at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The visit highlighted camaraderie and warrior ethos.(U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 00:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991475
|VIRIN:
|251223-F-JK012-9903
|Filename:
|DOD_111456772
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa Visits the 386th AEW, by TSgt Andrew Schumannn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.