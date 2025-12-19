(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Santa Visits the 386th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.22.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumannn 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Santa Claus greets Airmen during a holiday morale event at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The visit highlighted camaraderie and warrior ethos.(U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 00:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991475
    VIRIN: 251223-F-JK012-9903
    Filename: DOD_111456772
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa Visits the 386th AEW, by TSgt Andrew Schumannn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holidays
    Santa
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    C-130 Herclues
    CENTCOM

