    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Zama Middle High School Bonfire

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.22.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Zama Middle High School hosted its bonfire event with help from the Camp Zama community.
    Thanks to everyone who came out to support and for making it a memorable event for the students!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 00:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991474
    VIRIN: 251223-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111456770
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Middle High School Bonfire, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

