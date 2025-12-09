(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific News Break: December 9, 2025

    JAPAN

    12.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    In Malaysia, U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Marine Corps Marines joined the Royal Malaysian Navy for an opening ceremony in Lumut, commencing the 31st year of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Malaysia.

    And reporting from Yokohama, Japan, Staff Sergeant JaNae Jensen is on location reporting on IPMHE 2025.

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Japanese Self-Defense Force are cohosting together at Indo-Pacific Military Health Exchange 2025, also known as IPMHE.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 23:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 991473
    VIRIN: 251208-D-D0463-1153
    Filename: DOD_111456725
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

