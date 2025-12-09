Pacific News Break: December 9, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991473" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In Malaysia, U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Marine Corps Marines joined the Royal Malaysian Navy for an opening ceremony in Lumut, commencing the 31st year of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Malaysia.



And reporting from Yokohama, Japan, Staff Sergeant JaNae Jensen is on location reporting on IPMHE 2025.



U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Japanese Self-Defense Force are cohosting together at Indo-Pacific Military Health Exchange 2025, also known as IPMHE.