    Lethal Kinetic Strike, Dec. 22, 2025

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.22.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command

    On Dec. 22, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a low-profile vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters. Intelligence confirmed the low-profile vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. One male narco-terrorist was confirmed killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed.

    CaribOps

