On Dec. 22, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a low-profile vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters. Intelligence confirmed the low-profile vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. One male narco-terrorist was confirmed killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 22:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991471
|VIRIN:
|251223-D-D0465-7753
|Filename:
|DOD_111456702
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Lethal Kinetic Strike, Dec. 22, 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.