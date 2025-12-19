Osan AB celebrates 75th Anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Chief of Chaplains of the Department of the Air Force, discusses the 75th anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car held at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2025. The event highlighted the humanitarian efforts of Air Force Chaplain Blaisdell and Staff Sergeant Strang, members of the Air Force Chaplain Corps, whose actions during the Korean War helped save the lives of thousands of Korean children. The event honored their legacy and emphasized the continued partnership between U.S. and Republic of Korea chaplains, faith leaders, and faith-based organizations in fostering resilience, compassion, and cooperation through shared ministry. (U.S. Department of War video by Hana Pong)
