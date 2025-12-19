(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Osan AB celebrates 75th Anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.16.2025

    Video by Hana Pong and Senior Airman Chase Sullivan

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Chief of Chaplains of the Department of the Air Force, discusses the 75th anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car held at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2025. The event highlighted the humanitarian efforts of Air Force Chaplain Blaisdell and Staff Sergeant Strang, members of the Air Force Chaplain Corps, whose actions during the Korean War helped save the lives of thousands of Korean children. The event honored their legacy and emphasized the continued partnership between U.S. and Republic of Korea chaplains, faith leaders, and faith-based organizations in fostering resilience, compassion, and cooperation through shared ministry. (U.S. Department of War video by Hana Pong)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 19:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991465
    VIRIN: 251216-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111456445
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

