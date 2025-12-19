U.S. Army Col. Chad Black, director of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, commander of 549th Hospital Center, and Medical Department Activity-Korea Commander, speaks with Senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2025. During the interview, Black spoke about the Joint Commission and the accreditation process. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 19:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991464
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-LK801-2309
|Filename:
|DOD_111456444
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around the Region: BDAACH is Reaccredited, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
