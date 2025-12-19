(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Around the Region: BDAACH is Reaccredited

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Chad Black, director of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, commander of 549th Hospital Center, and Medical Department Activity-Korea Commander, speaks with Senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2025. During the interview, Black spoke about the Joint Commission and the accreditation process. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 19:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991464
    VIRIN: 251218-F-LK801-2309
    Filename: DOD_111456444
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region: BDAACH is Reaccredited, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    certified
    healthcare administration
    hospital assessment
    Hospital Accreditation
    Healthcare
    ROK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video